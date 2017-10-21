Thanks, NRA. Along with hate speech from talk radio directed toward government, you achieved your goal. Gun manufacturer stocks are up and the divide between the rational and the emotional is energized as the rest of the civilized world laughs and cries at our stupidity.
Can’t wait for the hypocrisy from our political leaders and gun lovers to start once again. Such as: If only someone (a good guy of course) would have had a more powerful weapon with a great scope they could have taken out the bad guy and saved lives. More guns is the answer. Ya, right.
Ray McEvilly, Millcreek