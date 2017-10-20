The LDS Church’s stance on same-sex marriage doesn’t directly affect me. A gay relationship, let alone marriage just isn’t in the cards. I have my own idea of my eternal life and it looks nothing like theirs. But their doubling down on this decree does affect many of my friends and their relationships with their families and friends. That’s where I get angry.
People say, “Well, it’s their church, they should be entitled to what they do and say.” That’s all fine and good, but when member children are taught from birth that God loves all of his children, then yanks the rug out from under them later, it’s pretty unfair, let alone cruel.
They say, “They can be gay, just don’t act on it.” Really? One of the main qualifiers of being gay is who you have sex with. Gay members are left with two choices: 1) Have sex with partners of the opposite sex and make them believe the sham is real, or 2) Have no sex at all. C’mon, how many of you could/would do that?
Divinely inspired or not, the higher-ups need to find a way to make this decree work in the real world. Otherwise, the depression, the anger, the divisiveness, the lying, the divorces, the custody cases and the suicides will continue.
Scott Perry
Salt Lake City