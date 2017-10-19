I try not to get discouraged and I keep trying to hope for change. But my son who is a major in the military said, “Mom, if the leaders of this country would choose not to restrict access after the shooting of children and teachers in Newtown, then they never will.” I believe he is right. No one needs to have an automatic weapon in their position unless they are active military or on a police force and part of a team. When will our leaders stand up to the NRA and act for our common good?