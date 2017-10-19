Until we acknowledge that the common American person does not need automatic weapons that have rapid fire capacity and can kill or maim hundreds in a matter of minutes, we will be known around the world as the most violent place on Earth.
I try not to get discouraged and I keep trying to hope for change. But my son who is a major in the military said, “Mom, if the leaders of this country would choose not to restrict access after the shooting of children and teachers in Newtown, then they never will.” I believe he is right. No one needs to have an automatic weapon in their position unless they are active military or on a police force and part of a team. When will our leaders stand up to the NRA and act for our common good?
There exists a “mass shooting tracker” that lists all of the shootings. It was even updated already to include Las Vegas. Why are our legislators not as appalled as I am? When will our leaders stand up to the NRA and act for our common good?
When is enough enough? When this summer one of their own (Steve Scalise, a legislator) was shot during a baseball practice, they were all horrified. He was very seriously injured and has had multiple surgeries and reconstructive work and is still in therapy over three months later. Just this week Scalise returned to work in “the People’s House.” That is pretty close to home for our elected officials.
When will our leaders stand up to the NRA and act for our common good?
Patricia Sadoski
Logan