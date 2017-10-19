There is much talk lately about turning over to the states some of the functions of the federal government. Health care decisions for example. I for one hope that it doesn’t happen. I believe that we need the federal government’s protection from our state legislative and executive branches.
I like the ACA, EPA, national parks, etc. I wish that Utah would have expanded Medicaid to cover more of our citizens.
Instead we passed on billions of dollars that we citizens paid in federal taxes. I wish the feds would take over election laws to eliminate voter suppression. Follow the money. It’s a lot more efficient and cheaper to control the state system than the federal system. Not always good for us regular citizens.
Gary Hatfield
West Jordan