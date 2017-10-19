In response to Kevin Greer’s letter to the forum (“Kick them out, fire them,” Oct. 2): I for one stand when the national anthem is being played, and also look down on people who don’t. But to not stand during the anthem is not against the law. If it was a law, that would constitute a touch of communism.
To fire a person for not standing during the anthem is against the law. There is nothing in an NFL player’s contract that says he has to stand for the anthem. Mr. Greer, you also stated that you served three tours of duty in the service. I’m proud of you, but remember what you were fighting for: Freedom and freedom of speech.
Michael J. Hughes
Taylorsville