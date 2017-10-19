Sen. Orrin Hatch, your words of condolence and sorrow regarding the Las Vegas massacre ring hollow and hypocritical in light of your continued support of the absence of control over automatic weapons, the sole purpose of which is the wholesale slaughter of human beings.

Without the complicity of you and every other politician who values the unfettered availability of firearms of mass destruction over innocent American lives, this lone, white, male, nonradicalized Islamic extremist, American terrorist was easily able to butcher dozens of decent, harmless people and injure hundreds of others.

I anticipate the upcoming vote on gun silencers and your ugly support of silent killing.

Julene Fisher

West Valley City

