OK, help me out here. In The Salt Lake Tribune it was reported on Oct. 1 that “Mormon opposition to gay marriage will never change. A divine decree that will stand forever.”

On Oct. 2, a front page headline declared, “Mormons urged to stand against bigotry. We need to embrace all God’s children compassionately and eliminate any prejudice including racism, sexism and nationalism.”

I am in a quandary concerning how these statements are blatantly in juxtaposition. Have I lost understanding of the English language? While I unequivocally respect the First Amendment, I cannot reconcile this in my heart or mind. It simply cannot be both.

Gail Murdock

Article continues below
Related Article
Letter: Trump has no character to erode Letter: Trump has no character to erode
Letter: Every member of Congress had their fingers on that trigger Letter: Every member of Congress had their fingers on that trigger
Letter: Address the causes of violence Letter: Address the causes of violence
Letter: I can’t wait for the mining to start when Bears Ears and Grand Staircase monuments are reduced Letter: I can’t wait for the mining to start when Bears Ears and Grand Staircase monuments are reduced
Letter: Time to rebuild America Letter: Time to rebuild America

Holladay

Comments