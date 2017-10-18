OK, help me out here. In The Salt Lake Tribune it was reported on Oct. 1 that “Mormon opposition to gay marriage will never change. A divine decree that will stand forever.”
On Oct. 2, a front page headline declared, “Mormons urged to stand against bigotry. We need to embrace all God’s children compassionately and eliminate any prejudice including racism, sexism and nationalism.”
I am in a quandary concerning how these statements are blatantly in juxtaposition. Have I lost understanding of the English language? While I unequivocally respect the First Amendment, I cannot reconcile this in my heart or mind. It simply cannot be both.
Gail Murdock
Holladay