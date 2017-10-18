I have great respect for the office of president of the United States. I do think Donald Trump has been too quick to shoot the messenger rather than listen to the message. While he may not agree with how the message was delivered, he doesn’t get to redefine the content.
From what I have read, the NFL players are not being unpatriotic or disrespectful of our flag by kneeling, linking arms, etc. They are delivering their very public message to, well, the public.
Trump has shown other examples of shooting the messenger without listening to the message. He condemned the public plea for help by the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico. He wasn’t concerned with the contents of the White House leaks, but wanted to punish the leakers.
People are using any platform that is most readily available to them. As a marketing expert, Trump should know this. This is why many brands use recognizable names and faces to sponsor products. Trump may not agree with how the message was sent, but it would help if he would acknowledge the message was delivered and heard.
I’m afraid messengers will get more public, creative and urgent if he continues to ignore them.
Marilyn Marshall
Magna