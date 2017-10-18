Donald Trump built his fortune by cheating people with whom he did business and taking unfair advantage of them. The various health care bills that lately worked their way through Congress, aided by Trump’s opportunistic Republican allies, were nothing if not attempts at deliberate cruelty directed toward some of our most needy citizens. The same can be said of the recent poorly articulated tax-cut proposal, yet another attempt to skew the wealth distribution in this country while justifying it using zombie economics. Finally, imagine how a truly humane president would have responded to the tragedy in Puerto Rico and contrast that with the manner in which Donald Trump reacted.