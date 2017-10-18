Our flag is not our Constitution. The original protests during the national anthem were not anti-flag, nor against the president of the United States, but against the perceived, or real injustices inflicted on citizens of these United States.
An oath or affirmation to support and defend the Constitution is required by the Constitution. Senators and representatives, all executive and judicial officials are required by the Constitution to swear or affirm this oath.
The First Amendment to the Constitution enshrines religious freedom, freedom of speech and the press. The Supreme Court has held that speakers are protected against all government agencies and officials: federal, state and local, plus legislative, executive and judicial.
It is clear that the president did not stand by his oath, by calling out and demanding retribution against those few who were clearly employing rights granted by the Constitution of the United States.
The NFL players and coaches are not protesting the flag, or the country, but supporting the Constitutional right of free speech. This group had not engaged in protest until an attempt was made to limit the constitutional rights of American citizens.
Every American who holds the Constitution dear should stand shoulder to shoulder with those who send a rebuke to persons that fail to honor their oath to support and defend the Constitution.
Stand with the Constitution of the United States and defend its revered rights.
K. Ellis Davis
South Davis