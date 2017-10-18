Along with sabotaging the ACA, the next thing President Trump needs to do is start taxing employer provided health care benefits. Why have none of the GOP talked about this subsidy? The government loses $260 billion a year by allowing this loophole and that money could be used to pay down our national debt.
If America can’t afford to help citizens who have to purchase health insurance in the individual market and leaves those with pre-existing conditions at the mercy of for-profit insurance companies, then businesses should quit getting a special deal for their employees. The company gets to write off the health insurance benefits as a business expense, the employers get this benefit tax free and are not penalized for having a pre-existing condition. Let’s end this “give away” and “Make America Great Again.”
Pamela Thomas
Sandy