As a DOI research scientist who for almost 30 years has been involved in management decisions ranging from listing the northern spotted owl (one of the five scientists who listed the species), to wilderness designation in Utah, to being one of the two scientists who helped draw the scientific-based boundaries for Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, to current work searching for management strategies to conserve and prevent ESA listings of rare plants in Utah in relation to energy development, I feel as though all my work for this nation’s resources was supplanted by a declaration that DOI employees have no “loyalty” to an individual, Donald Trump, the secretary, or what our nation’s flag stands for.