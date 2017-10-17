They answer over 5,000 questions a week, and reach over 33,000 Utahns with advice and information each month. They take on the hardest cases, explain complex jargon in simple terms, and help thousands of Utah families gain coverage. Navigators even make follow-up calls to ensure no paperwork glitches arise. As a result of their efforts, Utah’s marketplace enrollment has grown 20 percent a year since 2013, while the state’s uninsured rate has fallen 42 percent.