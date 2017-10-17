Utah regulators are seeking to plug several idled wells operated by Gordon Creek Energy in a gas field west of Price, pictured here in 2012. For the past few years, the company has not paid local property taxes and has ignored regulators requests to increase its bond and reclaim long-dormant wells. The Utah Board of Oil, Gas and Mining is weighing regulators' proposal Wednesday to forfeit Gorden Creek reclamation bond and use the money to plug the wells themselves, and shut-in the producing wells until the company has increased its bond. Photo courtesy of Gordon Creek Energy.