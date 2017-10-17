The Oct. 1 Tribune carried an article on Gordon Creek Energy, a company drilling for gas west of Price. The company buried some electrical cables without permission and without following basic safeguards, causing substantial erosion.
The division of Oil, Gas and Mining has made numerous requests for Gordon Creek to rework or plug its nonproducing wells. The bond it has posted to ensure reclamation is about half of what is required.
I have to believe that this situation is a microcosm of what we can expect to see when the Bears Ears and the Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments are reduced to a fraction of their current size. I can’t wait for the strip mining to begin inside the current monument area.
Gov. Gary Herbert, Rep. Mike Noel and the rest of their friends in the Utah Legislature will be very proud.
Mark Miller
Holladay