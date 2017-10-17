The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States: “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech.”
The president’s oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Donald Trump at a campaign rally: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired.”
The Secretary of the Treasury oath of office: “I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary: “Players have the right for free speech off the field.”
What part of “defend the Constitution of the United States” do Trump and Mnuchin not understand?
I would rather kneel with Colin Kaepernick than stand with Donald Trump.
Julene E. Fisher
West Valley City