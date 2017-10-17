So, a horrific event transpires on the Las Vegas Strip. People die and are injured. The response from our local representatives is sketchy and creepy. Yes, our harmed residents and any others should be acknowledged, but I feel the media and government are missing the point. This white male had over 10 weapons, ammo and explosives in his room. He owned real estate in several states and planes to fly about. He flew to Alaska to hunt.
I see this as an opportunity to address our idiotic firearm regulations. Is it correct for a disgruntled citizen to simply open up on the helpless? We are confronted with multiple problems. Hurricanes have left certain states in major disarray.
We need to address the issues that are causal to these recent tragedies. Our climate change awareness and gun regulations need to be scrutinized immediately.
James Mone
Salt Lake City