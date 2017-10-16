The home of the good ole boys. White, rich, old men voted into office for life. Does that make you proud? They must keep them in office forever.
Sen. Orrin Hatch is wanting another run at it. Why not? He can take campaign contributions, not spend them, (because you all will put him back in office anyway), then he will leave office and keep those contributions for himself.
At home you vote Greg Hughes and the boys into office every year. A few questions for you: How are you breathing? Do you ever look up to see that dulling blue sky that as a kid used to be so clear? Are your health benefits being protected? How about those public lands? Do you know why they want control? They want it mined or drilled.
Hey, how about that governor? You know, the one who single-handedly lost the largest convention contract in the West. If an employee did that, he or she would be fired. Nope, not here in the irony state; he’ll be rewarded with a lifelong job.
Why does all this happen? Because you vote these self-promoting old white guys into office and never, ever check up on how they are doing for you.
My wife says I should write my congressman. Why? The congressman I want to write to is Sen. John McCain; he isn’t in my party, but at least he votes as an American and not for a party.
With the bills Utah’s good ole boys vote for in Congress, I’m not sure they can read.
Tom Ridge
Layton