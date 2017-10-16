I have run for office three times in the last 12 years, and probably the most common reaction from my fellow Utahns was some version of the following: “You seem like a nice guy, and I like your ideas, but I can’t vote for you because national Democrats don’t share my values, especially that (fill-in-the-blank) person.”
If that’s really the rule by which Utahns select their local elected officials, and given the presence of Donald Trump in the White House, I await the 2018 election of a Democratic super majority in the Utah Legislature with great anticipation.
Steve Olsen
Ogden