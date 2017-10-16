As basketball season at Weber State approaches, I wonder what I’ll do when the national anthem is played: stand, sit or kneel. I consider myself a patriot – served in the Army as a flight surgeon, vote, get a lump in my throat when the Star Spangled Banner is played and get tears in my eyes when I hear Taps. However, I support those who are protesting racial and minority inequality. By sitting or kneeling, not only am I showing support for these nonviolent protests, but I am also giving the middle finger to that fat guy with orange hair and little hands.