Our thoughts and prayers are with you . . .
How often have we heard that expression? It is a heartfelt phrase that seems to be getting used with more and more frequency. There is a popular axiom that states that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over, but expecting a different result. Clearly, it’s time for us to add actions to our thoughts and prayers.
In each episode of mass shooting we hear stories of the brave who sacrificed their well-being to help others. At times this bravery came at the expense of their life. As Americans, it is time for us to honor those brave individuals by acting.
Please know; I don’t have the solution. What I can do, and what I believe we should all be doing is to demand our elected officials find ways to obliterate this problem. We cannot change the past, but we can and must change our future.
Scott E. Worley
South Jordan