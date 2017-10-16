In response to Richard Gladwell (Public Forum, Oct. 6), Trump loves the uneducated. Climate change predicts more frequent and more intense weather events as both the atmosphere and sea water continue to warm up more. This is exactly what we are experiencing now, five serious hurricanes in one season, four of which caused major damage and the fifth now crossing Southern states, consistent with global warming predictions.
This is not a 100-year cycle or “fake news,” as Richard intimates, but truly an unprecedented increase in both frequency and intensity as predicted by global warming. Growing up in the ’60s with National Geographic articles about a new ice age did not prepare you for the reality of current decades of unprecedented record-setting global temperatures. Current National Geographic articles report on human-causes of climate change (Google it). Check them out.
L. Cameron Mosher
Holladay