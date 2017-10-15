I’m getting sick and tired of all the Republicans who won’t vote for any gun control but continually remind us that they are sending their thoughts and prayers to its victims. How about thoughts of a future where we wouldn’t be praying for victims of gun violence on a continual basis?
Isn’t that what legislators should be doing, making our society better? Safer?
Instead, they reluctantly talk about banning the device that converts the innocent little semi-automatic to a full-out machine gun, The Cadillac of killing devices.
It is not prayers we need; we need legislators who have heart, vision and the desire to legislate. Laws, not prayers.
Josephine Watt
Millcreek