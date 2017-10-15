FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2013, file photo, white roses with the faces of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are attached to a telephone pole near the school in Newtown, Conn. The massacre in which a mentally troubled young man killed 26 children and teachers, served as a rallying cry for gun-control advocates across the nation. But in the three years since, many states have moved in the opposite direction, embracing the National Rifle Associations axiom that more good guys with guns are needed to deter mass shootings. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)