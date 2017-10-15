FILE - In May 17, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republicans and Democrats fight for bragging rights Thursday in the annual Congressional Baseball game as one unit, Team Scalise. The opposing sides are paying tribute to Scalise, who was critically wounded when a gunman opened fire at baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday. Scalise was fielding balls at second base when he was hit in the hip, and sustained grievous injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)