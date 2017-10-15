I’m gratified to hear our elected representatives are finally willing to “start the conversation” on some form of regulation in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. The target of this conversation? Bump stocks. No doubt they will twist themselves into exotic new pretzel-like shapes to fabricate reasons why this is not a good idea (zombie attack comes to mind). Not only will they continue to ignore the problem, but they will ignore the accessory problems. Were it to come to light that the shooter used a card table to steady his weapon, there’s a good chance we’d be “starting the conversation” on banning card tables.
Meanwhile, we offer our thoughts and prayers to the victims, because we can’t offer any solutions. And even then our thoughts and prayers have to be short-lived so we can make room to pray for the 90 or so victims who will be dispatched tomorrow.
Jeff Newman
Salt Lake City