I’m gratified to hear our elected representatives are finally willing to “start the conversation” on some form of regulation in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre. The target of this conversation? Bump stocks. No doubt they will twist themselves into exotic new pretzel-like shapes to fabricate reasons why this is not a good idea (zombie attack comes to mind). Not only will they continue to ignore the problem, but they will ignore the accessory problems. Were it to come to light that the shooter used a card table to steady his weapon, there’s a good chance we’d be “starting the conversation” on banning card tables.