It has been obvious for a long time that we all need to pay more taxes, especially the wealthy. In the ’50s the top tax rate was 70 percent. When the U.S. goes down the tubes it won’t be because of gay marriage, or because you can’t force people to listen to you pray. It will be because the government will be starved to the point that it cannot function and our debt will rise to the point that it becomes unsustainable.