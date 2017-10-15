I can’t help but notice that many of the “patriots” that are so outraged at the supposed disrespecting of the flag by NFL players are the very same ones who complain loudly about paying taxes. They are willing to stand up for their country for a few minutes at a ball game, but contribute to the well-being of our country? Oh, hell no.
Republicans are once again about to cut taxes. They say it will stimulate the economy; it has never, ever worked.
The Bush tax cuts were supposed to stimulate the economy. Instead, it cratered. And the deficit skyrocketed.
Kansas tried steep tax cuts. It was supposed to help businesses grow — the taxes on the many, many jobs created would more than make up for the tax cuts. Instead, the job growth lagged far behind the surrounding states and their budget cratered. It got to the point that they could not keep their schools open. The recipients of the cuts just put the money in their pockets instead of investing in their companies. After seven years of this madness they finally admitted defeat and passed a large increase in taxes.
It has been obvious for a long time that we all need to pay more taxes, especially the wealthy. In the ’50s the top tax rate was 70 percent. When the U.S. goes down the tubes it won’t be because of gay marriage, or because you can’t force people to listen to you pray. It will be because the government will be starved to the point that it cannot function and our debt will rise to the point that it becomes unsustainable.
Republicans cannot seem to learn from past mistakes.
Clark McCune
Salt Lake City