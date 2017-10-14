Thanks, Robert Kirby, for considering caffeine in the genesis of the Book of Mormon. It makes sense.
And there may be other biochemical inputs to the Book of Mormon — or to Joseph Smith’s “visions”: Upstate New York is apparently pretty rich with mushrooms. Smith’s family, I understand, were avid and successful mushroom gatherers. Psilocybin-containing mushrooms are apparently fairly common in upstate New York.
Consuming such so-called “magic” mushrooms can result in visions, “trips” and fantasies. In lower doses, psilocybin can help with depression, PTSD and other mental challenges.
So there’s a good chance that the Book of Mormon was partly, or even largely, the result of Smith and friends’ interest in mushrooms.
That’s even more interesting than caffeine.
I’m looking for a paper or lecture titled something like: “From Mushrooms to Prophets.”Psilocybin-induced visions may be the basis of most religious visions.
Kirby, could you look into this? Thanks.
Joseph Andrade
Millcreek