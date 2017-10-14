Last year, I commented on the University of Utah’s Facebook page, pointing out that it was misleading people when it claimed its animal research programs were in compliance with federal law. The U. had just been cited for violating the Animal Welfare Act for negligently burning a monkey.
Even though I’m an alum and current graduate student at the school, the U. immediately deleted my comment and banned me from ever commenting on the page again. Hearing the U. now boast about its commitment to “free speech” and allowing forums for all points of view is ironic and disingenuous.
The U. will apparently allow any speech, so long as it is not embarrassing for the university itself.
Jeremy Beckham
Salt Lake City