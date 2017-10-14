Hatch has been lavishly repaid with contributions from these “monopolies” for his service to them as the chief proponent of this lucrative congressional regulation. Since he has $3 million in the bank, and is too old to run again, it’s time to halt this criminal giveaway to Hatch’s contributors at our expense. That will make a real dent in medical costs and eliminate one of the most shameful monopolies in American’s health care.