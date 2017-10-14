What is the Peter Principle? It’s a theory formulated by educator Laurence J. Peter from Canada, and published in 1969.
It states that a person will rise to “their level of incompetence.” Every time I listen to Trump, I can’t help but think of the Peter Principle.
If he can’t answer a question, he will change the subject or blame someone else, or just flat out lie and never take responsibility for his own actions.
When I talk to my friends who only watch Fox News, they quote the commentators and their “alternative facts.”
I tell them, if you believe their misinformation and lies on Fox, you’re less knowledgeable about politics than a person who doesn’t.
Change the channel and read more publications. Don’t be politically ignorant.
Larry Lopez Sr.
Salt Lake City