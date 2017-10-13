FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, fans show how they feel about players that don't stand for the National Anthem, during the first half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Fla. The anthem is played before the start of every U.S. major sporting event, where fans and players are expected to salute the flag by placing a hand over the heart while singing along. Not doing so is considered unpatriotic by some. The anthem has also been used by athletes as a way to protest. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)