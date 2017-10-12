I can’t help but notice the blatant hypocrisy that is screaming from within the conservative right. Considering the recent action by our current administration and President Donald Trump in regards to giving our law enforcement agencies military grade weapons and the fact that his base is on board with this action.
On one hand, they are seemingly unconditional supporters of the police. They want the police to have military grade weapons, they want the police to conduct stop and frisk, they support the police shooting a person who may be armed.
Every time we see someone shot and killed by law enforcement, the right is there to stand behind the police, every time. But then, on the other hand, they are the party of the Second Amendment. They are the party screaming that they need their guns to protect themselves against the tyranny of the government.
Law enforcement agencies with military grade weaponry is the beginning of tyranny, law enforcement agencies that kill unarmed civilians is tyranny. The conservative right are proponents of tyranny and until they realize the paradoxical position they hold, they will lead us further down the road of which they fear.
Matthew D. Hansen
Taylorsville