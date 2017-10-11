To quote Samuel Johnson (1709-1784), “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.” Donald Trump is now trying to appeal to patriotism as a reason for his poor performance as president. The definition of freedom of speech covers a wide spectrum of behavior. This includes an American’s willingness to stand, kneel or sit when the national anthem is played. Love of country cannot be judged by this president.
Trump should realize that the NFL players were not demonstrating against America or the national anthem but making a statement against him. Trump is once again trying to raise a smokescreen to draw attention away from the Russia investigation.
Richard D. Muranaka
Murray