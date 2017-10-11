Regarding Bruce Chapman’s letter “Still in dangerous denial” (The Tribune, Sept. 27):
One needn’t be an architect or engineer to have suspicions about the way those buildings fell. Dan Rather had no such background when he exclaimed on nationwide television, “Amazing, incredible, pick your word. For the third time today, it’s reminiscent of those pictures we’ve all seen too much on television before, where a building was deliberately destroyed by well-placed dynamite to knock it down.”
But you also don’t need to be a conspiracy theorist, linking those suspicions to everything from corporate greed to global warming, to perceive an explanation.
It seems to me that a burning building the size of a Twin Tower, toppling across many blocks of NYC would likely be the first domino in a catastrophe that would dwarf the loss of life and property that actually occurred. Considering that those buildings had been targeted by terrorists previously, it is not inconceivable they were wired to be brought down in their own footprints long before 2001; for the purpose of safety, rather than malice.
If true, it doesn’t take a genius to envision reasons that our government might yet want to conceal it.
Doug Kitt
Millcreek