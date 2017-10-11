Well, it’s been 16 years now and the American people are still in serious and dangerous denial. Please join these true patriotic architects and engineers in professing 9/11 truth. It is most powerful for the people because it more than any other truth right now can and will wake the people who will unite and fight and march in the streets to put an end to the status quo of corporate control over our America and set us free of their ever-increasing, post-9/11, endless wars and fascism and global warming denial and nuclear proliferation and the opioid epidemic and their failed health care system and their Drumpf and on and on and on.