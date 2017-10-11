Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist, author and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, recently said regarding the solar eclipse, “I don’t see people objecting to it. I don’t see people in denial of it. Yet methods and tools of science predict it. So when methods and tools of science predict other things, to have people turn around and say ‘I deny what you say,’ there’s something wrong in our world when that happens.” So, these are the same methods and tools that Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth use to profess 9/11 truth.
Well, it’s been 16 years now and the American people are still in serious and dangerous denial. Please join these true patriotic architects and engineers in professing 9/11 truth. It is most powerful for the people because it more than any other truth right now can and will wake the people who will unite and fight and march in the streets to put an end to the status quo of corporate control over our America and set us free of their ever-increasing, post-9/11, endless wars and fascism and global warming denial and nuclear proliferation and the opioid epidemic and their failed health care system and their Drumpf and on and on and on.
Bruce W. Chapman
Bountiful