Two problems were obvious: Under these circumstances, the dashed lines separating lanes on I-80 were almost invisible, and there are no reflectors embedded in the roadway to make up for that. With people rushing by at 70 MPH or more, this was unpleasant and dangerous, to say the least. It was also then that I realized that this was an urban freeway (entirely within built-up areas) with absolutely no lighting, something I have never previously encountered in any of the major cities I have lived in worldwide.