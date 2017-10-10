I am certain Jesus would not have signed on; however, I will give the baker a pass (not the rest of his supporters), if the baker can comply with the following: (1) come up with a way to beam him or herself into the bakery without using our air space; (2) ensure that none of the ingredients for the cake are planted, grown or sold or otherwise disseminated from our lands and markets or baked through the use of our appliances or utilities; serves no other customer who enters or travels to the bakery by our public space, including our air, our sidewalks and our streets; and (3) accepts payment from those customers who are able to somehow beam themselves into the bakery, in kind and in the bakery, before they beam out.