At a joint press conference with the Spanish prime minister on Sept. 26 at the White House, the president said he felt “ashamed” by “disgraceful” NFL-wide protests and accused participants of disrespecting military members who died or were injured defending the United States.
This is the same president who said in Ames, Iowa, in July 2015 Sen. John McCain is no war hero. He was quoted as saying: “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” (The New York Times, July 18, 2015)
So either the president had a change of heart regarding our military personnel and their sacrifices that they and their families make for all of us or, according to the president, it is acceptable to disrespect prisoners of war but not military personnel who are wounded or killed.
One can only wonder which it is.
Joseph Biskupiak
Salt Lake City