Are we surprised the new guidelines issued by billionaire flunky Betsy DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education now make it harder for students raped or sexually assaulted to prove their case (“New rules could make attacks tough to prove,” The Tribune, Sept. 23)? After all, our putative president is a serial groper and has proudly boasted of sexually assaulting women with impunity. Just another instance of the Dumpster remaking the world in his own image, so he can “share the love.”