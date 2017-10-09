The solution to these problems is so simple, I’m surprised no one has thought of it. It would work like this: Gang bangers would face a “three offenses and you’re out” situation. For the first two illegal offenses, they would know their freedom was in jeopardy. On the third offense, the gangster would take the place of one of the “Dreamers” and be deported to the country in which the dreamer was born. It wouldn’t matter if the gangster knew the language of the designated country because chances are the dreamer wouldn’t know it either.