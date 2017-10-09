How is it possible that our bickering representatives in the nation’s capital can be so dumb? All the medical plans and schemes from both sides do not address the real problem we are stuck with: insurance companies, pharmaceuticals, medical facilities, etc., that must make a profit. It’s their first priority, not us. I think I know that as long as they are the major contributors to keeping you in office, that won’t change.
We have the most expensive medical system in the world and we don’t even come close to being the top health care system. Wake up.
Stop wasting your time and our lives, install “single payer” (Medicare/Medicaid) whatever you want to call it, and start caring about us, your constituents.
I met a man tonight who is running for office in Salt Lake City who agrees: Abe Smith. He’s got my vote.
Craig Dunford
Salt Lake City