There are three kinds of lies:
1. The generic lie, where someone conveys information they know is not true.
2. The lazy lie (gossip), where someone conveys information that may not be true but they are too lazy to put out the effort to find out.
3. The self lie, where we become aware of true information but it so conflicts with other strongly held beliefs that we simply disregard the new information because of the internal conflict and discomfort that it causes. This often happens at the subconscious level.
All of these have become more common in modern life and especially in politics. The lazy lie occurs so often on the internet and personal conversations that it is hurting our society.
Whether via Facebook or TV or some other connivance, this “fake news” damages the very fabric of society. A problem is that some people calling something “fake news” are lazy lying.
All of these lies hurt because as Thomas Jefferson said, “An educated (well informed) citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”
It’s time to take back our discourse and demand integrity in ourselves, in our media and in our leaders.
David Hart
Torrey