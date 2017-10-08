The hubris and arrogance it takes to come up with that stance is mind-boggling. The hypocrisy in ignoring that the same idea applies to the governor’s office is confounding. The conversation I had was meant to lead me to believe that the governor’s office was softening its hardline stance on its demands to dictate management of our public lands. This stance on Bears Ears tells me the truth: the governor’s office offered only deception; the result of a political monopoly and elected officials without accountability.