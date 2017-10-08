As one who recognizes the value of protecting our public domain, I had a long conversation with Gov. Gary Herbert’s office recently about public land management and the state’s seeming hostility to our public domain, and about Bears Ears. When I asked about why the governor was so quick to dismiss the desires of the native community and their unprecedented petition to protect these lands around the Bears Ears, I was told “their elected government does not represent everyone.” Wow.
The hubris and arrogance it takes to come up with that stance is mind-boggling. The hypocrisy in ignoring that the same idea applies to the governor’s office is confounding. The conversation I had was meant to lead me to believe that the governor’s office was softening its hardline stance on its demands to dictate management of our public lands. This stance on Bears Ears tells me the truth: the governor’s office offered only deception; the result of a political monopoly and elected officials without accountability.
Our public lands and monuments must be kept away from the greed-driven agenda of the Utah Republicans.
Mike Coronella, Moab