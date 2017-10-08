During Trump’s campaign for president he commented on John McCain that “I like people who were not captured.” It was a shocking and harsh criticism.
Having just watched episode 5 of Ken Burns’ “The Vietnam War,” there was a brief segment on McCain’s capture. McCain parachuted out of a plane that had been hit by anti-aircraft fire and was seen in a North Vietnamese medical facility. He was interviewed and explained that his leg and both arms were broken. He then tearfully made a statement to his wife, “I love her and hope to see her soon.” His stay as a prisoner of war lasted five and one-half years.
President Trump does not have a soft bone in his body. His mocking of a disabled person in a campaign rally is a similar, insensitive example. He does not deserve to remain as president.
Louis Borgenicht
Salt Lake City