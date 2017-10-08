Imagine for a moment, citizens of Wellsville, that certain communities back East annually hosted re-enactments of the driving of Mormons from Missouri and Nauvoo, claiming thereby to commemorate the courage of their town fathers in defending home and family against hostiles.
Would you think that’s all right, a deeply held and honorable tradition, someone’s cherished childhood memory, all in good fun? Or would you feel maligned and persecuted, demand that it stop, and take offense at being told that your opinions don’t matter because your names (being neither Smith nor Young) are “not Mormon enough”?
Leo Kreutzer
Millcreek