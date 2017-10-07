I find it so entertaining that every time we experience a natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Irma, all the climate change disciples start ranting and raving that more reporters are not emphasizing the connection to these events.
But each and every time these disasters happen, there are reports like, “this is the first time in 80 years that a Category 5 hurricane has hit” or “this is a hundred-year storm,” obviously admitting that these events have happened in the past.
Does that mean global warming?
Is it cyclic that it happens every hundred years or so, then normalizes?
So unless we start seeing weather events or extreme heat start occurring that has never been recorded in history and that becomes a pattern, then I think climate change has to be labeled under “fake news.”
I grew up in the ’60s and the talk then in articles in National Geographic was that a new ice age was coming.
Go figure.
Richard Gladwell
Murray