Many years ago, in 1956, as a young police officer I joined the Salt Lake City Police Department. Back then the training was not too extensive and fairly basic. My group was introduced to a lieutenant named Sherm Falkenrath who lectured us about the basics of police work.
He stated that he was about to tell us everything we needed to know about police work. Yes, he said we were going to learn laws and the Constitution, patrol tactics and a number of other subjects pertaining to the job, but in a “free society, when we as police officers imposed fines or freedom of movement to a citizen, we should ask two questions: Is what I am about to do reasonable and is it necessary?
Reasonable and necessary, words that guided me through 30 and one-half years of enforcement prior to retirement. Whatever the outcome of what happened to nurse Alex Wubbels at the University Medical Center, was neither reasonable or necessary in my view. Why the other officials present did not intervene eludes me.
Harry W. Patrick
Salt Lake City