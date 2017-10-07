This is in response to David Spackman’s recent letter. Mr. Spackman, I am a senior citizen collecting both Medicare and Social Security and maybe you don’t understand how it works but, it is not an entitlement.
I worked for almost 45 years and paid into both Medicare and Social Security every paycheck for all that time. That is hardly entitlement, it is the government giving me back the money I paid in. I resent the implication in your letter that I am lazy for accepting what I already paid for.
This is why the older generation cheered at the town hall you went to.
If Congress is going to cut these benefits, I want back all the money I paid in.
Susan B. Goodrich
Salt Lake City