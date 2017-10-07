Donald Trump is driving us closer to another costly war in the Middle East.
In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly this week, Trump hinted that he’s likely to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal. Make no mistake, this is a recipe for war.
As the result of the painstaking diplomatic efforts of America and its partners and allies, Iran’s nuclear program is currently frozen and under lock, key and camera. Pulling out of the deal would free the Iranians to once again ramp up their program and leave the United States few options short of military action to prevent an Iranian nuclear weapon.
Why would we want to create another situation with Iran akin to the crisis we’re now dealing with in North Korea?
U.N. nuclear inspectors say Iran is complying with the deal. Let’s let diplomacy continue to work in Iran so the U.S. can focus on other pressing national security matters.
Gene Ulmer
Murray