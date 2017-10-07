Regarding the NFL and other sports protests during the national anthem, a suggestion for segregating politics from the sports forum is to choose not to play the anthem. While it is a tradition and a habit, it is not required. Other fiery music, fight songs, or sports related tributes can be used to fire up the event.
Friends of ours from Europe have commented that they find it surprising that we play the national anthem at the opening of so many American sport activities. This type of nationalism reminds them of historic events on their soil that began as allegiance in too many public settings and they are uncomfortable with it.
I stand for our flag and national anthem in honor of the ideals they represent, rather than for the military, the current state of affairs, or a particular statement. I support the rights of free speech, so I do not condemn those who are kneeling. These people are expressing themselves with courage and passion and they have our attention.
Rather than denying their rights and escalating this conflict, move the conversation to a constructive venue. By separating sports and politics, we can talk about the real issues in the right settings.
Suzanne Frazier
Draper