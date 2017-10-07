Hey, America, let’s do it. Come on, put your hands together for the extraordinarily good people of the state of Colorado, for planning to bring a lawsuit against the federal government, demanding the Colorado River be declared a person.
They are asserting their river be “given the right to exist, flourish, regenerate, restore, and naturally evolve, the way humans are.” Further, they suggest human rights are held by all of America’s rivers. Listen up, Oregon, Washington, Maine, where for centuries the majestic, powerful and lovely Columbia and Penobscot Rivers have been nourishing salmon and sending them back to the sea to create even more salmon to battle back upstream to replenish their species and to nourish human and animal life alike.
Listen up, too, Utah, Nevada, California and our good neighbor to the south, Mexico. Our benefits from the Colorado are immeasurable. We must treat the Colorado like a living, breathing, curvaceous and beautiful lady. Otherwise we will never incur her favors.
Justice John Roberts and the Supreme Court will have to take Colorado’s side in this. They have already done so. They declared a lifeless, fruitless, profit-at-all-costs corporation, to have the same rights as a human. Disregarding the fact a human is part of life itself, like a river, and all of nature. There is no smell of life in the stench of a steel structure. A butterfly has more value than a corporation.
So, there is no legal precedent the Supreme Court can cite to prevent the people of Colorado from winning their case. And when Colorado does win, the world wins. Come on, America, put your hands together for the Colorado and the world.
John Dombek
Santa Clara